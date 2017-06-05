Ty Hawkins

Originally from the Gem State (Boise, Idaho), Ty is excited to return to the Mountain West to explore, and tell stories in the Treasure State.

Ty went to the University of Southern California where he earned his Master’s Degree in Specialized Journalism. At USC, he was an Annenberg Fellow and an anchor for Annenberg Television News.

Prior to USC, he graduated from Boise State University with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. At Boise St. he was a Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccueraulete Scholar and Fellow.

During his time at Boise St. and USC, he was exposed to a variety of different journalism platforms, including print, digital and broadcast.

In his spare time, he enjoys reading, working out and watching the occasional bad reality television.

He looks forward to getting involved in the Great Falls community and meeting new people. He hears Montana summers are beautiful and he’s excited to enjoy all seasons in Big Sky Country.

If you have any story ideas or just want to shoot the breeze, you can contact Ty at:

thawkins@kfbb.com