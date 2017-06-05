Man accused of punching wife and toddler appears in court

A Great Falls woman says she and her toddler were punched by her husband after a drunken night.

Great Falls Police Department arrived at an apartment on the 500 block of 3rd Ave N to find the woman distraught with a swollen eye on Saturday night. The court documents say the woman told police that Steve Gordon hit her and knocked her to the floor.

She claims he then purposely cut himself on the stomach and put the knife in her hand to make it seem like she attacked him. After trying to leave the apartment with the child, she says Gordon attempted to hit her again but missed, striking the toddler in the head.

The police report says she was able to leave the apartment after Gordon cut himself again and called 911 from a neighbor’s home.

Gordon was arrested and charged with assault and assault on a minor. His bond is requested at $15,000.00.