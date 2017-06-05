Tarvarious Haywood

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.
Congressman Greg Gianforte maybe getting more time to make his court appearance. After landing a citation for assault, Gianforte was given until June 7 to appear, but if both parties come to an agreement on a new date that could change.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Harvard University's student newspaper says the school has revoked admission offers to at least 10 prospective freshmen over offensive online messages.
On February 6, 1996, 10-year-old Zachary Ramsey went missing as he walked to Whittier Elementary School. Shortly after his abduction, Whittier Elementary honored Zach’s memory with a small tribute plaque and White Lilac Tree near the front entrance to the school at 3rd Avenue North and 8th Street.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): President Donald Trump is criticizing Democrats for not approving his nominees, but the president himself has named few candidates.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
Republican candidate Greg Gianforte has won Montana's congressional seat. Montana Secretary of State Corey Stapleton called the election at 10:33 pm.
Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian is making waves after alleging that congressional candidate Greg Gianforte body slammed him and broke his glasses in Bozeman.
