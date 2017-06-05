Tarvarious Haywood comes all the way from the city of Blues and BBQ-- Memphis, TN. He graduated from Florida Memorial University in Miami, Fl with a Bachelor in Arts degree in Broadcast Communications.

While in Miami, Tarvarious interned at the ABC affiliate, WPLG Local 10 News, were he developed his passion for storytelling and being a voice for the community. Tarvarious is a member of the National Association of Black Journalist.

He Joined the KFBB team in January 2017 and enjoys meeting the great people of Montana.

Tarvarious considers himself an avid outdoorsman and loves to ride his bike and explore nature with his newly wedded wife Christina. He says he feels right at home in Great Falls. If you see him around town and have a story idea, don't hesitate to stop him and say hello. Thaywood@kfbb.com