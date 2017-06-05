Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state.

Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much.

“The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help our transportation program. Currently we have 62 vans in this state and we put on over a million miles each year,” said Kevin Grantier of Montana Disabled Veterans. “Over 100,000 veterans that we transport from different locations at their homes to their local hospital appointments,” said Grantier.

The weekend will consist of cash prizes, raffles and games.

You can register your three person golf team here: www.app.eventcaddy.com/events/mtdav

You can learn more about becoming a sponsor by contacting Dan McGowan (406)431-2414