Rainstorm hits Belt hard

Sunday's storm raised concerns for farmers in and near Belt.

Some crops had standing water in the fields.

We did get to speak with one farmer, Wayne Forder. He said there is some damage to his crop but not too much and they can bounce back.

Forder said the rain came through hard and for a time they had no power. But since the dry season is around the corner, he is happy to get the moisture as long as there's no hail. He said something that takes months to grow can be wiped out in less than 15 minutes if another hailstorm rolls through.



" Earlier in the year we had trouble getting the crops in we had trouble get the fertilizer sprayed so it depends on the time of year. Right now the biggest problem we have is if there's hail with the rain. That's our biggest fear because it can completely destroy the crops," said Forder.

Believe it or not, farmers need the heat just as much as the rain in order for their crops to grow.

This year, Forder has wheat, hay, alfalfa, and mustard,growing. He said if that heat doesn't come his crops won't dry out and he could be out thousands of dollars.