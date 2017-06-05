Tristin Achenbach Wins Gatorade Player of the Year

Tristin Achenbach wins back to back Montana Gatorade Softball Player of the year awards.

On Monday, C.M. Russell senior pitcher Tristin Achebach was named the Montana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for the second time in a row. A nice graduation present for the senior after receiving her diploma this past Saturday.

Tristin received her first recognition as a junior when she played for the Conrad-Choteau Cowgirls. She won two back to back Class B/C state titles with the cowgirls. She recently helped the CMR Ruslters defend their Class AA state title after defeating Great Falls High 3-0 in late May at the state tournament held in the Electric City. Overall, Tristin has collected three state titles in two different classifications. The press release provided below provides her overall high school softball career statistics.

It's an amazing feeling honestly. It's such an honor to be given that award once but twice, it's just so humbled honestly. I just think I have a great support system. It's not anything much that I've done but people that's been around me and supported me and been there for me the whole time. I don't know, I think that's who I owe my success to honestly,” said senior pitcher Tristin Achenbach

"I just don't think this could have happened to a greater kid. I mean she's humble, she's kind, she's competitive and she gives it her all. She's a great teammate, and that's where you're so excited to see that finish out with her career with back to back Gatorade Player of the Year and I think that's awesome and well deserved,” said head coach Lindsey Gustafson.

Achenbach will play softball at the University of Montana next season. In addition, Tristin held a 4.0 grade point average her entire high school career.