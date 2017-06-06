GFFR puts out overnight fire in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

GFFR puts out overnight fire in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

This morning a Great Falls Fire Rescue truck is on scene of an overnight fire near 9th St and 2nd Ave South in Great Falls.

The fire, which happened near Sun Cleaners, has been put out. Crews arrived around midnight and are still there monitoring the scene.

We are working on getting more information.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:15:53 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

  • Rainstorm hits Belt hard

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:37:57 GMT

    Yesterday's storm raised concerns for farmers in and near Belt. There is definitely some standing water out here in some of the crop fields  When I was out here earlier I did get a chance to speak with one farmer, Wayne Forder.

    Yesterday's storm raised concerns for farmers in and near Belt. There is definitely some standing water out here in some of the crop fields  When I was out here earlier I did get a chance to speak with one farmer, Wayne Forder.

  • Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Trump to announce decision on Paris climate pact Thursday

    Thursday, June 1 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-06-01 07:35:03 GMT
    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.
    A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

  • Ty Hawkins

    Ty Hawkins

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:53:07 GMT

    Originally from the Gem State (Boise, Idaho), Ty is excited to return to the Mountain West to explore, and tell stories in the Treasure State.

    Originally from the Gem State (Boise, Idaho), Ty is excited to return to the Mountain West to explore, and tell stories in the Treasure State.

  • Civilians seek food, water as Philippines siege continues

    Civilians seek food, water as Philippines siege continues

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 2:53 PM EDT2017-05-31 18:53:52 GMT
    The Philippine military says it has cleared most of a southern city after militants laid siege to it last week but the death toll has risen to 129 with 89 extremists among the dead.
    The Philippine military says it has cleared most of a southern city after militants laid siege to it last week but the death toll has risen to 129 with 89 extremists among the dead.