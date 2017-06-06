A Great Falls man is accused of starting apartment building fire - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

A Great Falls man is accused of starting apartment building fire

A Great Falls man is accused of intentionally setting fire to his apartment building

According to court documents,  Great Falls Police Department were called out to a fire on the 100 block of 9th Street South Monday night to find Rodney Phillips refusing to leave the building.

Phillips told police someone had thrown something through his window, and that’s what started the fire.

According to the Fire Marshall there was no ignition source, meaning the fire was intentionally set.

Phillips was taken into custody and his bond is requested at $10,000.00.

