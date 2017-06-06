Woman accused in oil patch fraud sentenced to probation - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Woman accused in oil patch fraud sentenced to probation

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A woman who helped prosecutors send her ex-husband to prison for ordering the deaths of two associates in the North Dakota oil patch has been sentenced to probation for her role in their investment scheme.
    
Sarah Creveling pleaded guilty Monday to a felony conviction of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She was accused of defrauding investors in a trucking company she owned along with her ex-husband, James Henrikson.
    
Henrikson is serving life in prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the deaths of two former oil patch associates, including a Spokane, Washington, businessman, and a former employee in the trucking company.
    
Creveling was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay at least $342,500 in restitution and forfeit an oil and gas lease.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/6/2017 11:22:47 AM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Report: Montana ranks low on 'Safest States of America' list

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:57 AM EDT2017-06-06 13:57:31 GMT

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

  • Rainstorm hits Belt hard

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:37 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:37:57 GMT

    Yesterday's storm raised concerns for farmers in and near Belt. There is definitely some standing water out here in some of the crop fields  When I was out here earlier I did get a chance to speak with one farmer, Wayne Forder.

    Yesterday's storm raised concerns for farmers in and near Belt. There is definitely some standing water out here in some of the crop fields  When I was out here earlier I did get a chance to speak with one farmer, Wayne Forder.

  • Man accused of punching wife and toddler appears in court

    Man accused of punching wife and toddler appears in court

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:02:38 GMT

    A Great Falls woman says she and her toddler were punched by her husband after a drunken night. Great Falls Police Department arrived at an apartment on the 500 block of 3rd Ave N to find the woman distraught with a swollen eye on Saturday night. The court documents say the woman told police that Steve Gordon hit her and knocked her to the floor. She claims he then purposely cut himself on the stomach and put the knife in her hand to make it seem like she attacked him. After try...

    A Great Falls woman says she and her toddler were punched by her husband after a drunken night. Great Falls Police Department arrived at an apartment on the 500 block of 3rd Ave N to find the woman distraught with a swollen eye on Saturday night. The court documents say the woman told police that Steve Gordon hit her and knocked her to the floor. She claims he then purposely cut himself on the stomach and put the knife in her hand to make it seem like she attacked him. After try...

  • US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    US Supreme Court overturns Montana in railroad worker case

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:15 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:15:53 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned a Montana court's ruling that two BNSF Railway workers could sue the company for their injuries in the state, even though the men never worked in Montana.

  • GFFR puts out overnight fire in Great Falls

    GFFR puts out overnight fire in Great Falls

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 6:13 AM EDT2017-06-06 10:13:14 GMT

    This morning Great Falls Fire Rescue crews are monitoring the scene of an overnight fire near 9th St and 2nd Ave South in Great Falls.

    This morning Great Falls Fire Rescue crews are monitoring the scene of an overnight fire near 9th St and 2nd Ave South in Great Falls.