Twitter users, blocked by Trump, cry censorship

By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump may be the nation's tweeter-in-chief, but some Twitter users say he's violating the First Amendment by blocking people from his feed after they posted scornful comments.
    
Lawyers for two Twitter users sent the White House a letter Tuesday demanding they be un-blocked from the Republican president's realDonaldTrump account.
    
The White House hasn't responded.
    
The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York wrote the letter on behalf of the blocked tweeters.
    
Although Trump started realDonaldTrump as a private citizen, the institute's lawyers argue he's made it a government-designated public forum by using it to discuss polices and engage with citizens. They say it's unconstitutional to exclude people from such a forum based on their views.
    
Blocking people on Twitter means they can't easily see and comment on your tweets.

