Future plans of General Mills elevator

A few weeks ago the town of belt lost a treasured landmark , the old General Mills elevator.

Now with nothing but remnants left of the monument, we checked in to see what the future holds for the field the elevator once stood in.

Ross Lane from the Burlington Northern Railway, the company that owns the property the mill was on, says the plan right now is to do *nothing*.

The reasoning behind tearing the mill down back in may was due to safety concerns.

It was common for children to play in and around the decaying elevator, Mayor BK Wells tells us.

He also says the rotting wood was a fire hazard and threat to neighboring homes.

Wells says the property is cleared out, but the town has no plans to get involved with renovation. the iconic mill closed down in 1984 and hasn't been used since.

