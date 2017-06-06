Helena Reps Legion A Baseball Undefeated in Conference Play

The Helena Reps Legion A baseball team boasts an 18-3 record after the first month of their season. Coach Jon Burnett says he returns eight players from a team that won more than forty games and finished fourth place at the Southern A District Tournament. This year's squad started the season on an eight game winning streak and has remained unbeaten in conference play at 6-0. Coach Burnett also says his team is pitching well and looking strong from the plate. The team is also averaging almost ten runs per game on offense.

"We never give up. We're never out of a game. There's been a few games where we've been down early on and we just keep plugging away and we end up putting up a big crooked number and give ourselves a chance to win," said coach Jon Burnett.

"Hitting the ball up the middle and just focusing on base hits. That's kind of the key and then as soon as somebody gets a hit it kind of sparks everybody else and it's kind of contagious," said sophomore center fielder Ty McGurran.

The Helena Reps will be hosting the annual Cloninger Classic baseball tournament on June 8-11, 2017 at Kindrick Legion Field in Helena. Eight teams will compete in this tournament.

