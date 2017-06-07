Keeping downtown safe

The Great Falls Police Department is partnering up with the Downtown Great Falls Association to help business owners and the public stay safe.

Officer Hunt said this is about knowing what is and isn't the law as well as when knowing when you need to call the police. For example he said pan-handling falls under the first amendment. But walking up to a car and asking for money is against the law. He said if you do call be sure to give all the information needed.

"Where are they right now what are they wearing do they have any weapons you can see anything of that nature. Breath while you are talking to them don't just blah blah blah blah and be done," said Hunt.

He said downtown overall is very safe for the public adding, working together with businesses and the public is key masking sure we all feel safe in any part of town. Hunt reminded us that we are a community and need to work together.