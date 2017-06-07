Farmer fire prevention - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Farmer fire prevention

By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Last years Vinyard fire was one of  the largest we had locally. High winds and dry conditions aided in the blaze. It burned 15,000 acres in just a few hours.
The north side of Great Falls was even told to start evacuating. 
And the cause?  A spark from a haybailer.

Last year when we were covered the fire a farmer came up to us and told us it was a spark from his hay baler that caused this particular fire.
We spoke with another farmer, Wayne Forder who tells me there's no perfect time to harvest. When it's ready it's ready. And it must be done.

We asked him about the risks of starting a fire like what happened last year with the Vinyard fire. 
He said one of the big things is maintaining equipment. Like making sure the bearings are good. 
"You're never going to prevent them all that's the hazard of the business usually the fire is caused by mechanical failure baring going out or something like that," Forder. 
He said many times a farmer will have an extinguisher  on hand and a water truck just in case a spark does happen. 
But with the fire last year it was really the power of the wind that fueled the blaze.
One moment there was no wind and firefighters put the blaze out.  Then just like that the wind came back and the fire re-sparked consuming much the area behind me.
Farmers can take all necessary precautions but sometimes mother nature has a mind of her own.

    How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

    An 18-year-old man in Helena is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls while babysitting them. James Blake Conn is accused of forcing two girls, 3 and 5 years old, to perform oral sex on him while he was babysitting them in Helena. According to court documents, the sexual assaults took place between August 2016 and March 2017. Conn is also facing a charge of sex without consent of a 17-year-old, after she fell asleep on a couch at a house party in Helena in August 2015. He ...
    A few weeks ago the town of belt lost a treasured landmark , the old General Mills elevator. Now with nothing but remnants left of the monument, we checked in to see what the future holds for the field the elevator once stood in. Ross Lane from the Burlington Northern Railway,  the company that owns the property the mill was on, says the plan right now is to do *nothing*.  The reasoning behind tearing the mill down back in may was due to safety concerns.  It was commo...
    Attorney Lambert says Gianforte has filed for an extension and will not appear in court tomorrow. A date and time is still being decided upon.

    Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that a specialized dog has hit on a spot in the search of 23-year-old Richard Mitchell of Nebraska. 

