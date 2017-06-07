Farmer fire prevention

Last years Vinyard fire was one of the largest we had locally. High winds and dry conditions aided in the blaze. It burned 15,000 acres in just a few hours.

The north side of Great Falls was even told to start evacuating.

And the cause? A spark from a haybailer.

Last year when we were covered the fire a farmer came up to us and told us it was a spark from his hay baler that caused this particular fire.

We spoke with another farmer, Wayne Forder who tells me there's no perfect time to harvest. When it's ready it's ready. And it must be done.

We asked him about the risks of starting a fire like what happened last year with the Vinyard fire.

He said one of the big things is maintaining equipment. Like making sure the bearings are good.

"You're never going to prevent them all that's the hazard of the business usually the fire is caused by mechanical failure baring going out or something like that," Forder.

He said many times a farmer will have an extinguisher on hand and a water truck just in case a spark does happen.

But with the fire last year it was really the power of the wind that fueled the blaze.

One moment there was no wind and firefighters put the blaze out. Then just like that the wind came back and the fire re-sparked consuming much the area behind me.

Farmers can take all necessary precautions but sometimes mother nature has a mind of her own.