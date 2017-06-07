Hearings scheduled on potential Dakota Access pipeline fines

How do you feel about this new study? Montana ranks low on the list of the safest states in America according to personal-finance website WalletHub. In the 2017 Safest States in America report, Montana comes in 44th on the list, making it one of the least safe states in the United States. The report drew data from 37 metrics under five key dimensions including personal and residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety and emergency preparedness. Contributi...

An 18-year-old man in Helena is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls while babysitting them. James Blake Conn is accused of forcing two girls, 3 and 5 years old, to perform oral sex on him while he was babysitting them in Helena. According to court documents, the sexual assaults took place between August 2016 and March 2017. Conn is also facing a charge of sex without consent of a 17-year-old, after she fell asleep on a couch at a house party in Helena in August 2015. He ...

A few weeks ago the town of belt lost a treasured landmark , the old General Mills elevator. Now with nothing but remnants left of the monument, we checked in to see what the future holds for the field the elevator once stood in. Ross Lane from the Burlington Northern Railway, the company that owns the property the mill was on, says the plan right now is to do *nothing*. The reasoning behind tearing the mill down back in may was due to safety concerns. It was commo...