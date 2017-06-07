Hearings scheduled on potential Dakota Access pipeline fines - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hearings scheduled on potential Dakota Access pipeline fines

By Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota regulators have scheduled late-summer hearings on potentially finable offenses alleged against the Texas-based developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
    
The North Dakota Public Service Commission is investigating whether Energy Transfer Partners removed too many trees and shrubs while laying pipe in the state, and whether the company improperly reported the discovery of Native American artifacts along the route.
    
No artifacts were disturbed, and ETP maintains it didn't intentionally do anything wrong in either case.
    
The three-member PSC has set a half-day hearing Aug. 16 on the artifacts dispute and a full-day hearing Aug. 17 on the tree issue. Both are open to the public.
    
ETP could face fines of up to $400,000, though it could fight any fines imposed by regulators in state district court.

6/7/2017 10:45:10 AM (GMT -6:00)

