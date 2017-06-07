Lawmakers to Vote on Overturning Vetoes

Montana’s legislative session adjourned over a month ago, but now lawmakers are set to vote on whether or not they want to overturn ten vetoes by governor Steve Bullock.

In order to over-ride the Governor's vetoes, they will need to come up with approval from two-thirds of both the House and the Senate, which has not been done since 1999. Since a two-thirds majority of legislators originally voted for the bills during the legislative session, Montana’s Secretary of State’s office is required to conduct this poll.

“It’s part of the Montana constitution and the provision that pertains to the governor’s veto power where you find the language that sets out this process for the Secretary of State to follow,” said Jeff Hindoien, the Secretary of State office’s Chief Legal Counsel.

The polls will be conducted by mail and the deadline for lawmakers to return their votes to the Secretary of State’s office is June 30.