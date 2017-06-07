Summer job downtown - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Well if you are looking for a summer job, love the Electric city, and talking to people, we  may have found you the perfect fit for you.

The Great Falls Business Improvement District is looking for their very first Community Resource Ambassador. The job will consist of being the friendly face of downtown. This means you might help people find the street or business they are looking for. Or keep a watchful eye out for suspicious activity.

"It is a full time job or it could be two individuals both working part time. The goal is to have someone who is welcoming and inviting and available to answer questions  to guests and residents," said Redeen.

Redeen said the ideal person or persons will know the city and can work a ten to six shift. To apply click here.

