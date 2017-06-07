Three tips to keep you safe on the waterways - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Three tips to keep you safe on the waterways

GREAT FALLS -


Now that the weather is warming up,  many around Montana are taking advantage of the outdoors. 
Families are packing up  to hit the waters but there are some precautions you should take before you jump in.

June is prime time for outdoor enthusiasts. they're enjoying the treasure state's waters by kayaking ,paddle boarding or tubing. but before you hit the waterways--there's a few things to keep in mind.

The owner of Bighorn Outdoors says while the water is high, it could turn from fun to dangerous in a matter of seconds.

Chris Leatham  says there are 3 things you should do to keep yourself *and* your property safe.  

According to the American Boating Association in 2015, 626 people died from drowning nationwide 85 percent of them were not wearing a life jacket. 

He says  if you happen to flip over in your canoe or kayak, it could cost you serious injuries.
There's not much that can hurt your pockets more than a hefty medical bill.

Third make sure water conditions are safe.

He says this set up with kayak, paddle and life jacket is about $1,000, yes it is a little pricey but it could save you from paying the ultimate price with your life.
 

