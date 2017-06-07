Electric City Outlaws Baseball on Seven Game Winning Streak

After losing five game early in the season, the Electric City Outlaws baseball team has bounced back and is now on a seven game winning streak. The squad will have the chance to keep that going at the Havre Jamboree baseball tournament. While the Outlaws say they have improved on their technique and approach, the main thing that has turned them around is coming together as one.

"What I'm most excited about with these guys right now is we have really good camaraderie in our dugout. The guys get along really well. It's like a band of brothers. When they play together like that, no matter what happens, nobody gets down on each other and things go really well for us," said head coach Dustin Dabler.

"I think we're excelling at just overall teamwork. We're good at sticking together, and if somebody makes a mistake, we don't put them down, we just kind of help them out," said second baseman and pitcher Peyton Mitchell.

The Havre Jamboree baseball tournament will be held at the Havre North Stars Legion Field on Thursday, June 8th through Sunday, June 11, 2017. See the schedule below:

Teams:

Havre Northstars

Ft. MacLeod Royals

Glasgow Reds

Great Falls Outlaws Havre 15u

Wolf Point Yellow Jackets

Scobey Blues

Medicine Hat Majestics

Calgary Redbirds



Thursday: June 8th

6:00 - Great Falls Outlaws vs. Glasgow Reds

8:00- Havre Northstars vs. Scobey Blues

Friday: June 9th

1:00- Havre 15u vs. Wolf Point Yellow Jackets

3:00- Great Falls Outlaws vs. Wolf Point Yellow Jackets

5:00- Great Falls Outlaws vs. Scobey Blues

7:00- Havre Northstars vs. Glasgow Reds

9:00- Fort MacLeod Royals vs. Calgary Redbirds

Saturday: June 10th

10:00- Havre 15u vs. Scobey Blues

12:00- Fort MacLeod Royals vs. Great Falls Outlaws

2:00- Med Hat Majestics vs. Calgary Redbirds

4:00- Glasgow Reds vs. Scobey Blues

6:00- Havre Northstars vs. Calgary Redbirds

8:00- Fort MacLeod Royals vs. Medicine Hat Majestics

Sunday: June 11th

9:00- Havre 15u vs. Calgary Redbirds

11:00- Ft. Macleod Royals vs. Glasgow Reds

1:00- Havre Northstars vs. Medicine Hat Majestics