Gianforte offers large donation to non-profit journalist organization

By Ty Hawkins, Anchor/Reporter
Montana U.S Representative Greg Gianforte has offered to donate $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization.

The contribution is in effort to settle any potential civil lawsuits with a reporter he's accused of assaulting. 

The newly-elected Republican Congressman faces criminal charges, following an altercation Gianforte had with Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs, the day before Montana's special election. 

Gianforte is being charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly body-slamming Jacobs and breaking his glasses. 

We at KFBB would like to ask our Congressman about his campaign's account of his actions the night of the alleged attack. Gianforte owned up to his actions during his election night speech.

But why hasn't he appeared in court yet? 

We know you probably have questions too, so we're asking you to send us those questions. 

We'll continue to keep you posted on our progress on air and online. 


     

