Man pleads not guilty to woman's death at Montana motel

By Associated Press

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the bathtub of a motel in Great Falls.
    
The Great Falls Tribune reports (http://gftrib.com/2sI5pPV ) 50-year-old Stanley Lebeau entered his plea Thursday for the mid-May death of Tasha Roberts.
    
Court records say Lebeau was arrested on a probation violation late on May 16 and told officers he had been hearing voices after using methamphetamine and spice and killed a woman because she wouldn't shut up.
    
Investigators found Roberts' body. They believed she had died several days earlier from a blow to the head.
    
Prosecutors said Lebeau told officers his arrest saved lives because he was planning on going on a killing spree.
    
