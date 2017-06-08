MAAC receives $400k donation - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

MAAC receives $400k donation

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - The Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) is receiving a very special gift from a Great Falls local. Grace Myers died in 2015, but left behind a legacy by donating $400,000 to the MAAC.

On Thursday, -they recognized her generosity by dedicating the grounds around their facility to her. Animal Foundation of Great Falls President Roxanne Klosse says Myers' donation is already being put to great use.  

 "We would not be able to be in operation and sustain what we're doing today in taking care of animals on a day to day to day basis and adopting over 800 animals since we've opened so that's really exciting to be able to give them state of the art care," said Klose

Klose says the Center is also closer to paying off its $1.7 million with just $900,000 left on their bill. 

