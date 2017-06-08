Eagle Mount Camp Great starting soon

Eagle Mount's Camp Great, starts on June 19th and runs Monday's through Thursday's 11 to 3. Participants must have a doctor diagnosed disability to join the camp. It's designed to provide opportunities for camp goers to make friends. whether it's enjoying new experiences, like rafting down the Missouri, or playing a game of baseball with the voyagers.

The idea is to help the campers learn how to be around other people in a positive environment. Jill Van Son, the program coordinator, says its just like a regular summer camp, but they need some help."we are very limited staff that do all the programs so we rely heavily on volunteering. With each program there are certain stipulations with age or certain trainings. They go through a mini training program just to explain the types of kids and adults they will be working with and what our days look like."

Registration is still open for the program, you can call the Eagle Mount Activity Center's phone number at 806-454-1449 or visit their website www.eaglemount.net. You can sign up to volunteer using the same web address.