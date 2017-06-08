Coins For A Cause combat panhandling in Great Falls

Homelessness is an issue affecting everyone in the community. The Great Falls chamber has teamed up with local businesses downtown to help curb panhandling while getting help for those who need it most.

Coins For A Cause has been in place for roughly five years. The idea is while you're shopping downtown you put your change in jars like the ones you've seen on your screen. Then businesses take those donations and give them to service providers like the rescue mission. Essentially this program was put together in hopes of ridding great falls of panhandling. Joan Redeen with the chamber says this program reassures us the money is providing a way for the homeless to get a good meal and a place to stay.

“The whole point is educating the consumer to try and combat panhandling we have to start with us, the consumer to not give the quarter to the person asking for it in order to reduce and combat it.”

Donation collection jars are located in several downtown businesses. Last year, coins for a cause brought in more than 500 dollars to direct service providers who help the homeless in our community.