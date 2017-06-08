A ride on the C130 aircraft

Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity.

From a distance, the C130 aircraft looks like an ordinary flight, but when you take a look inside, there's no place to store luggage no assigned seats, and then you will experience a very bumpy ride on the C130.

"The C130 got its teeth in Vietnam so that's where it's earned a lot of its stripes," said Lt. Col. Joshua Platt, 186th Airlift Squadron at Montana Air National Guard (MANG).

At MANG in Great Falls. these aircraft accomplish an important mission: carrying everything from food, fuel equipment..even fire trucks both in the U.S. and abroad.

"The C130 is really one of the only Aircraft that can do that with its short field take off and landing capabilities," said Platt.

However the cargo plane rarely carries civilians, but thanks to a joint effort between MANG and a Department of Defense (DOD) program called Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Dozens of local employers and members of the media got to ride on a flight we will never forget.

"I told the pilot, when we got off, I said I paid good money to go on trips where I didn't have as much fun as this. It was phenomenal," said Bill Mclaughlin.

From Great Falls, then over Flathead Lake..Whitefish, over Glacier National Park and back, it's safe to say that no part of this trip was ordinary.

The C130s have only been at MANG for several years--replacing the F15 and F16 fighter aircraft previously used there.

Since that time they've accomplished a lot. The C130s and crew have traveled to Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and even here in the U.S. delivering life saving supplies during natural disasters.

