A ride on the C130 aircraft - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

A ride on the C130 aircraft

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - It's a rare opportunity for civilians to ride along in military aircraft, especially ones designed to carry cargo, but recently a few dozen locals got a once in a lifetime opportunity.

From a distance, the C130 aircraft looks like an ordinary flight, but when you take a look inside, there's no place to store luggage no assigned seats, and then you will experience a very bumpy ride on the C130.

"The C130 got its teeth in Vietnam so that's where it's earned a lot of its stripes," said Lt. Col. Joshua Platt, 186th Airlift Squadron at Montana Air National Guard (MANG). 

At MANG in Great Falls. these aircraft accomplish an important mission: carrying everything from food, fuel equipment..even fire trucks both in the U.S. and abroad.

"The C130 is really one of the only Aircraft that can do that with its short field take off and landing capabilities," said Platt.

However the cargo plane rarely carries civilians, but thanks to a joint effort between MANG and a Department of Defense (DOD) program called Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Dozens of local employers and members of the media got to ride on a flight we will never forget.  

"I told the pilot, when we got off, I said I paid good money to go on trips where I didn't have as much fun as this. It was phenomenal," said Bill Mclaughlin.

From Great Falls, then over Flathead Lake..Whitefish, over Glacier National Park and back, it's safe to say that no part of this trip was ordinary.

The C130s have only been at MANG for several years--replacing the F15 and F16 fighter aircraft previously used there.

Since that time they've accomplished a lot. The C130s and crew have traveled to Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and even here in the U.S. delivering life saving supplies during natural disasters. 
 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads not guilty to woman's death at Montana motel

    Man pleads not guilty to woman's death at Montana motel

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:47:11 GMT

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the bathtub of a motel in Great Falls.

    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the bathtub of a motel in Great Falls.

  • High School Senior project blasted on social media

    High School Senior project blasted on social media

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:54:56 GMT

    Graduations happen all over the country during the month of June and for many students they have to means finish up projects.  For one Great Falls High student her project garnered controversial attention. This is an English project for college credit and for almost eight years high school seniors have been putting together different displays. 

    Graduations happen all over the country during the month of June and for many students they have to means finish up projects.  For one Great Falls High student her project garnered controversial attention. This is an English project for college credit and for almost eight years high school seniors have been putting together different displays. 

  • Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Police: Man in custody following shooting, chase overnight in Billings

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:30 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:30:47 GMT
    1300 6th Ave N.1300 6th Ave N.

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

    The Billings Police Department says a man is in custody after a woman says she was shot. Billings Police Sgt. Pat Curry says just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a shooting near the 900 block of 4th Ave. North. Sgt. Curry says a woman in a Honda had been shot. She had non-life threatening injuries which appeared to be caused by a bullet. She was transported to the hospital, according to police. Billings police immediately located the suspect who was driving a 2015 red...

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Message from woman in texting suicide trial: 'It's my fault'

    Message from woman in texting suicide trial: 'It's my fault'

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-06-07 18:46:59 GMT

    TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."

    TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) - A friend of a woman charged with using text messages to encourage her boyfriend to kill himself said in court the woman told her, "It's my fault."