Former Capital High, Carroll College Product to Compete in Governor's Cup

Matt Roberts grew up in a family full of athletes.

"I am the youngest of seven where I grew up in a household full of boys. Five older brothers, one older sister. Everybody's very competitive," said runner Matt Roberts.

A former Capital high school and Carroll College football player, turned runner, competed for the first time at the 2006 Governor's Cup in the 10K.

"Running is something that I've carried with me throughout my life and it's been something that I found, after college, it's something to keep my competitive juices going," said Roberts.

Roberts posted a time of just over two hours and fifty-five minutes in last year's Governor's Cup marathon. He would lead the 30-39 age group, finish fourth best overall and qualify for the Boston Marathon. Matt says he wants to improve his marathon time this weekend.

"The goal for me personally is to try to crack that two hours and fifty mark. So anywhere between two hours and forty, two hours and fifty, I'd be very happy and content," said Roberts.

Governor's Cup assistant race director Jesse Zentz is an accomplished runner himself and trained alonside Roberts.

"I just really think Matt is on the up as a marathoner. He's really starting to find his feet. He's a great role model for people in town to maintain those healthy lifestyle activities that really the Governor's Cup is all about," said assistant race director Jesse Zentz.

Zentz says less than two hundred runners competed in the first Governor's Cup Marathon in 1974. This year, Zentz says Matt Roberts will join more than three thousand runners in five different races.

"To be a part of it and to be able to do this in my hometown of Helena is truly an absolute honor and I'm very excited," said Roberts.

Roberts says he typically runs 50-60 miles per week to train for a marathon. However, he's doing more mental preparation for the upcoming Governor's Cup race on Saturday.

The Kids' Marathon and Fun Run is June 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park in Helena. The actual Governor's Cup race is June 10. The marathon, marathon relay, and half marathon start at 6:00 a.m. The 10K starts at 7:00 a.m. and the 5K at 9:00 a.m. The finish line is located in downtown Helena for all of the races.

Click here for more information on the Governor's Cup.