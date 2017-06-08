Early evening house fire north of Helena

Our radio partners at KCAP report that an early evening house fire was sparked due to a propane tank. The incident happened near the intersection of Kandy Drive and Karmen Road, just north of Helena.

According to West Valley Fire Captain Paul Nuebel, the fire began on a back porch, where the propane tank was located. The blaze then moved inside the home, resulting in smoke, fire and water damage. Nuebel says high winds in the area didn't help the situation, but crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames before they spread to more of the home.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and as of Thursday evening no firm damage estimates were available.