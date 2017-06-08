Wrestlers, Fans Gather for Third Annual Legends of the Falls

Centene Stadium hosted the third annual Legends of the Falls Thursday night. Fans had a chance to line up and meet their favorite wrestlers along with receiving autographs.

Among the many wrestlers to make the trip to the Electric City was the most decorated wrestler in World Championship History, Booker T.

Booker T said he was elated to be in Montana - and the fans were just as excited to meet him.

"It's almost like being a part of the family," Booker T said. "They've been watching me in that little box for so many years. So to touch the fans and leave them with a memory that will last for a lifetime, you can't beat that.

"I've never gone to a WWE event so I'm just really excited because I've been following WWE for so many years," said wrestling fan Quinton Cayko. "I've wanted to go to so many events but I've never been able to so it's just a dream come true.

"It felt good to meet a big superstar of WWE," added wrestling fan Colt Lehman.

SWX Montana's Clara Goodwin had a chance to meet Booker as well and get a quick wrestling lesson in the ring. Take a look at the video above to see how she handled a matchup against the professional wrestler.