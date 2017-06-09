DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.

The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.

In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more information "related to identifying conceptual locations for hydrologic barriers," as well as completing related permit applications, and "clarifying minor items such as timing and location of specific infrastructure."

In response to today's letter, Jerry Zieg, Vice President of Exploration, says, "I am amazed at and thankful for the support we have received from my home community. I’m proud that we have created a project that fits our community while successfully protects traditional uses of our watershed and safeguards the environment; all while providing tremendous economic opportunities for Central Montana. We look forward to answering the DEQ’s final questions and moving on to the Environmental Impact Study.”

DEQ Public Policy Director Kristi Ponozzo said in a press release that before that Environmental Impact Study is prepared, the DEQ will conduct an extensive environmental review and there will be several opportunities for public comment.