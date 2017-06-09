As snake sightings increase, how to protect your pets - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

As snake sightings increase, how to protect your pets

With the warmer weather here, you and your pets are probably spending more time outside and as the weather continues to get even warmer, the risk of running into snakes increases, especially for your furry pals.
We spoke with few people who've had encounters with snakes along the Rivers Edge Trail.
Dr. Peter Jennings, veterinarian at Skyline Clinic, says if your dog is bitten by a snake it can range from fairly mild swelling to major respiratory issues.
The most common places for pets to be bitten are near the nose.
This time of year,  the best solution is to just always keep your dog on a leash, instead of letting them roam around snake territory.
He says in most cases dogs do not die from being bitten but they do suffer some long term damage.  
We talked with rangers at Giant Springs Park and they say they haven't received any reports of dogs being bitten, but if you see snakes on the trail give them a call at 406-727-1212.

