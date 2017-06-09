Annual Safety First Rally at Montana Expo Park

Kick off the summer right by understanding how to keep you and your family safe. Whether it's inside, near the water, in a park, or out on the hiking trails, the Annual Safety First Rally is here to educate families on how to stay safe.

A major draw to the event are the free helmets distributed to children; organizer Taylor Forsyth says in 2016, over 400 helmets were given out to keep kids safe during long summer bike rides.

The event is made possible thanks to donations made through the Greatest Need Fund at the Benefis Foundation. This year's Rally will take place on Saturday, June 10th at the Montana Expo Park from 10:00-2:00pm. For more information, visit Benefis' website.