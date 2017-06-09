Collection of more than 2,700 books spans US presidency

By HOLLY RAMER

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - A new collection of books at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics offers a broad look at the U.S. presidency, with 2,744 books about George Washington, Barack Obama and everyone in between.



After spending 25 years buying the biographies, memoirs and monographs, retired librarian Arthur Young of Manchester donated his collection to Saint Anselm College, which houses the institute and the New Hampshire Political Library. Staff spent six months cataloguing the books and building custom glass-front display cabinets to hold them.



At a dedication ceremony Friday, Young said he considers books works of art and said important ideas and skillful writing are "enduring treasures of our culture."



He says he hopes students and others will use them to see how the perception of the presidency has changed over time.

