Fort Benton Redesigning Gym Floor

The Fort Benton High School gym has a new design.

A crew from High Performance Floors has been working on the new floor and say the final product will be done by June 16.

The new design features wheat in the corners along with plenty of Longhorn logos and red trim.

A new gym floor may seem like a small thing, but to the community, it improves the gameday environment and atmosphere.

"It's huge for these schools, it creates a sense of ownership of their floor and of their team and of their school," said High Performance Floors employee Steve Lalum. "In the end, the group effort reflects what this community is. It's what lead to this floor."

"For us at Fort Benton, one of the goals is for us to keep the Longhorn pride snowball rolling, and it's rolling," added Fort Benton superintendent Jory Thompson. "I think the gym floor will only increase that Longhorn pride at Fort Benton."