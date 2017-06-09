Twin Brothers Competing Hard at Montana Mule Days

Seventeen-year-old twin brothers Dyllon and Brennon started out riding horses and donkeys, but now they’re working with mules. Sweetie is Dyllon’s and Franny is Brennon’s. The brothers and their mules will compete at the Mule Days event.

“She has a very loving personality I guess. Pleasing. Kinda," said Dyllon Price.

“She’s a good mule. We raised her. I’ve been working on her for about three years,” said Brennon Price.

Dyllon and Brennon say they enjoy spending as much time as possible with their mules.

“Fresh air. Mainly when we ride, it’s by ourselves. It’s peaceful. You get to work with animals. It’s comforting,” said Brennon.

Price is in her first says her family first attended the event in 2009 and started competing the following year.

“They love their mules and I can tell when they ride them their mules love them and they do everything with them,” said Mules Days chairperson Tara Price. “That’s what this show is about is to showcase the ability of the mules and the donkeys. They’re very versatile animals."

Price says the three day event includes nearly one hundred forty competition classes. How many of those include the Price twins?

“I do everything I can,” Dyllon said.

“I learn from him. He picks stuff up from me. That’s just the way it works,” Brennon said.

Tara Price says the event is expected to pack people in from all around the northwest, the Dakotas, and even Canada. Cost of attendance is five dollars per day with children six and under getting in free. Events begin at 8 a.m. each day and also features about 25 different vendors.

Click here to find out more information about Montana Mule Days: http://www.montanamuledays.com/