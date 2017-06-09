2nd annual Beer and Gear Festival starts

The second annual Great Falls Outdoor Expo is starting back up again. This year, you have 40 reasons to visit the expo center to gear up with the latest outdoor equipment.

There are going to be forty venders at the outdoor expo, which runs Friday, three to eight, and Saturday eight to nine... and it costs you... absolutely nothing. Organizers tell us the benefit to this expo is that it is a one stop shop for outdoor enthusiasts.

“lots of things, anything you can imagine. We have barbecuer’s, we have shoes, we have clothing, and this nutty guy that's here with some yummy popcorn and nuts, anything you can think of for outdoors it's here” says Holly Kopeikin.

If you come and shop on Saturday you could also head over to the brew festival at Whittier park. it starts at three p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. you can chat with brewers from across the state while tasting unlimited microbrews and enjoy live music. Advanced sale tickets are 25 dollars and tickets at the gate are 30 dollars.