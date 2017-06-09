Wings Across the Big Sky Montana Audubon Bird Festival starts - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Wings Across the Big Sky Montana Audubon Bird Festival starts

Are you a bird or wildlife lover? If so, come celebrate Montana Audubon's first 40 years at the eighteenth annual wings across big sky Montana, bird festival.

The festival starts Friday June 9th and runs until Sunday June 11th at the best western plus heritage inn. The Audubon invites you to participate in dynamic birding tours trips on Saturday and Sunday to places like the Ryan dam, Benton Lake, Giant Springs, and many more.

“The purpose of this is to get as many of our members together as we can and any new people who care to come. We have our ties out of state too, we usually have some out of state visitors and to just appreciate what we are working toward” says Nora Gray.

The festival has many activities like guest speaker David Ringer from the national Audubon, a wide range of informational booths, and post festival field trips. All celebrating the efforts to conserve birds and other wildlife in Montana. If you haven’t registered yet, you still can. Just head over to the best western and register with a member of the Audubon.

