Electric City Water Park open for the summer

Great Falls - The Electric City Water Park opened Friday in Great Falls. For some people, getting into the community pool can be a little scary, especially if that water is not treated

However, at the Electric City Water Park, the water is clean and treated multiple times day In fact, chemical tests are done on the water every two hours. Aquatics Director Marian Permann says the city even adds more chlorine than the required minimum amounts just as an extra precaution.

"We don't want anybody to get sick. A lot of times parents say 'oh my gosh' they were in the pool..but they could happen because a child is opening up a door..so if it's with the chlorine, it kills a lot of stuff," said Permann.

Now, safety is another priority at the water park. Permann says the lifeguards all go through intense training to get the job.the city requires that they swim 500 yards without stopping-, dive down to a depth of 12 feet, and tread in the water with a 10 pound brick for at least a minute. That's not all. These lifeguards are also CPR and first aid certified.

Right now, the city is looking for more lifeguards. There's actually open registration for these positions coming up Monday in Great Falls. You have to be at least 15 years old. For more information, call (406) 452-3733.

The Electric City Water Park is open every day from 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. If the outside temperature is below 65 degrees or if the weather is inclement, the Park could close. To find out if it is open, call (406) 771-1265.