Making GF parks handicap accessible

Growing up going to the park after school or on the weekend is a staple for many children but for some with disabilities, that might not have always been the case.

Casey Furr, committee chair of the Grand Vista Park, says that out of all 57 parks in Great Falls, none of them are handicap accessible or have assisting equipment for those with disabilities.

She says this equipment would not only be for people with impairments but also the elderly, who may want another go at some childhood memories at the park.

This issue now is money for just a wheelchair swing costs a whopping $25,000 dollars and she says money should not be the reason kids with disabilities have to sit on the sideline.

She says they are in search of a grant writer to help raise funds for the equipment, and is willing to pay top dollar to the best candidate.

If you want to apply to call Casey Furr at 406-480-6021 or email at caseygrandevista@gmail.com