First "Coffee with a Cop" kicks off Saturday

Join representatives from the Great Falls Police Department, Cascade County Sheriff's Office, and other law enforcement personnel for their upcoming "Coffee with a Cop."

The event gives residents a unique opportunity to interact with and get to know law enforcement throughout the community. Officer Adam Hunt has participated in several "Coffee with a Cop" sessions, and says it has helped to strengthen their relationship with the community in a laid back environment. Officer Melissa Pottratz with the Cascade County Sheriff's Office will also be in attendance, taking fingerprints and making emergency child ID kits for those who wish to make one.

This Coffee with a Cop will take place on Saturday, June 10th at the Great Falls Farmer's Market from 8:00am-noon, located near the Civic Center.

For more information, visit the GFPD Facebook Page.