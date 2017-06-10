7th Fords forever car show

The 7th annual Fords Forever car show was also today.

The event took some folks back down memory lane with cars and trucks all the way back from the 1940's.

Micheal Hryszko, sergeant of arms of the treasure state mustang club says, this event was more than just showing of their muscles.

the event also raised food for first Lutheran English church helping hands pantry...

if you want to donate, bison ford is filling the truck bed of a 2017 f-150 with peanut butter to give to families in need.