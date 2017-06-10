Today marked the 43rd Annual Governor's Cup with athletes of all ages competing in five different races.
Results:
Men's Overall Champions
Marathon: Mark Messmer (Missoula) - 2:33:45.98
Half-Marathon: Silas Talbot (Bozeman) - 1:14:43.90
Marathon Relay: "Chafing the Dream" (Clancy) - 4:20:19.68
10K: Sam Read (Bozeman) - 33:45.77
5K: Ismael Arzola (Lemmon, SD) - 16:34.13)
Overall Women's Champions
Marathon: Jenny Wolfe (Bozeman) - 3:16:30.87
Half-Marathon: Keely West (Great Falls) - 1:23:01.63
Marathon Relay: "More Fun Than a Full" (Helena) - 3:06:43.01
10K: Julie Ackerlund (Helena) - 44:12.44
5K: Heather Lieberg (Helena) - 17:45.29
World Record (Unofficial)
Theresa Marie Pitts (Kalispell) - 2:01:11.53
Half-Marathon With Three-Baby Stroller
Click here to see full results.
Community
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Max Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.