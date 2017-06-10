Today marked the 43rd Annual Governor's Cup with athletes of all ages competing in five different races.

Results:

Men's Overall Champions

Marathon: Mark Messmer (Missoula) - 2:33:45.98

Half-Marathon: Silas Talbot (Bozeman) - 1:14:43.90

Marathon Relay: "Chafing the Dream" (Clancy) - 4:20:19.68

10K: Sam Read (Bozeman) - 33:45.77

5K: Ismael Arzola (Lemmon, SD) - 16:34.13)

Overall Women's Champions

Marathon: Jenny Wolfe (Bozeman) - 3:16:30.87

Half-Marathon: Keely West (Great Falls) - 1:23:01.63

Marathon Relay: "More Fun Than a Full" (Helena) - 3:06:43.01

10K: Julie Ackerlund (Helena) - 44:12.44

5K: Heather Lieberg (Helena) - 17:45.29

World Record (Unofficial)

Theresa Marie Pitts (Kalispell) - 2:01:11.53

Half-Marathon With Three-Baby Stroller

Click here to see full results.