Teams Take Advantage of Capital City Tournament

The high school basketball season ended in March but as you know basketball does not stop in the state of Montana. A lot of the Class AA and B teams are in Helena today for the Capital City Tournament.

Start things off with Great Falls High and Bigfork, Kyle Winkler catches it and shoots from the elbow. He'll be a big piece for the Bison this season.

He can also dish it too, finds Kevin Boes cutting underneath the basket. Great Falls High wins 44-40, and the game gave the Bison the chance to figure some things out knowing they'll be without two-time Gatorade Player of the Year winner Brendan Howard.

"we're missing Brendan so we're going to have to be scrapping in the middle, getting those loose balls, those 50-50 balls so we can come out with the wins." Bison Jr. Guard Blake Thelen said.

Later in the day, the Bison's rival CMR taking on Butte Central, Jake Olsen nails the triple from the corner.

Garrison Rothwell will need to be a big factor this season if the Rustlers want to make some noise. CMR handles the Maroons easily 55-22.

Capital and state runner up Bozeman, Ryan Kimball with the solid finish, And-1...

The Hawks also had some nice ball movement, Mack Anderson dishes to the cutting Payne Annala as Bozeman looks strong again.

Shelby and Helena High, the Coyotes return a number of starters including T.J. Reynolds lines up the jumper from straight away.

Shelby also returns Aaron White. Shelby wins 43-37. The Coyotes say the tournament gave them a chance to shake off some rust.

"Just trying to get back in the groove and get ready for December and just trying to get that team ball," said Coyote Sr. Forward T.J. Reynolds.