Area Basketball Teams Face Different Competition

On Saturday both Helena High and Capital High hosted the Capital City Classic Basketball Tournament.

24 different rosters made the trip and used the tournament to their advantage in terms of shaking off some rust.

The experience gave players the chance to stay in shape, see some different competition, and get familiar with their teammates who they'll rejoin on the court when the winter sports season picks up again.

"It's really nice," said Great Falls High junior Blake Thelen. "These summers really help us a lot from an offensive and defensive standpoint and staying in basketball condition."

Shelby senior T.J. Reynolds liked the opportunity to play against competition the Coyotes won't see during the regular season.

"(Helena High) is a lot more physical. In the (Class) AA (they're more physical) than you see in the B, so if you can be physical like them then it helps. The more we play the better we get. That's why we come down to tournaments like this."