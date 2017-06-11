Summertime ready

One person was injured after a shooting in Northwest Great Falls. The Great Falls Police Department the incident happened at the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. The nature of their injuries are unknown at this time. Great Falls Police haven't released much information as the investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Painting for pit bulls? That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group. They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding pit bulls.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
