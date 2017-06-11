Summertime ready

Kids are out of school, the weather has been warmer, so what is there to do here in the Electric City?

We took to the streets to find out what you think people should see and know in the city.

For many summer time means it is time to head out to the parks, visit with family, or spend some time in the garden....

However, this is Montana the weather can change at a moments notice.

But no matter what there is always something to do.

"Swimming because its getting hotter, sometimes in the rivers," said Sharon Zampich.

"My favorite place is giant springs down on the Missouri river its really really nice,"said Dejeaun Biggle.

"Well as a mom I certainly would want people to know there's a food truck that offers free food at many of the park in town starting I believe next week and its 18 an under," said Nerissa Neumann.

There are 57 parks in the City of Great Falls.

And miles of trail along the river for you to enjoy.

If you are thinking about heading out of town to get some camping make sure to call head of time to make sure there are spots available.