Painting for Pits

Painting for pit bulls?

That is right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group.

They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding pit bulls.

They have different classes and events throughout the year helping to stop breed discrimination.

Erin Kolczak is the Director of the ECPC she said that the event today is great way for people to create art and learn something new.

"Pit bulls get such a bad wrap because they are such good dogs they are very loyal to their people they are very eager to please as a general rule. So when you have a dog that is strong a muscular who like to run and like to play and wants to do what ever it take to please their person in the hands of the wrong people that could be a disaster,"said Kolczak.