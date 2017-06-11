Belgrade Bandits have Stellar Start to Season

The Belgrade Bandits are looking to make a move in legion baseball with a stellar start to the 2017 season, with a record of 23-5. What stands out about their performance is the fact that only two of those five losses have come to other Class A clubs. The Bandits have been lighting up the scoreboard averaging more than 10 runs per game. With school in the bag, the Bandits return their full roster of players, including standout infielder Trey Mounts, for the two month conference run.

"There's consistency all of the sudden, right? It was a blessing in a sense, a blessing and a curse," said head coach Johnny Graham. "We would've loved to have Trey in all of the games, but at the same time, it allowed us to dig into the bench and find some depth and really see what some guys can do. A few guys showed some things, you know?"