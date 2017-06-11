Pet of the Week: Norma - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Pet of the Week: Norma

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - If you're looking for a cat who loves to cuddle and sit in your lap, then Norma might be the perfect pet for you. She's available for adoption right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center (MAAC) in Great Falls. 

Norma is a 12-year-old cat. She arrived at the MAAC because her previous owner recently passed away. Now, she's just patiently waiting for the chance to find a new home to call her own. 

"She is a cuddler. She's really affectionate. She loves to be touched. She loves to scratched on her neck, under her chin," said Shar Carrier, a kennel tech. 

She is also a couch potato. She likes to nap..and lay down on your lap.

"She's not a very active animal so she would probably do best in a quiet home," said Carrier. 

However, Norma was raised with other cats so she would fit right in with a family who already has other felines. 

If you're interested in adopting Norma, you're welcome to stop by the Center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS. For more information, go here. 
 

