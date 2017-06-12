Office of Public Instruction looks for your input on ESSA

The Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA, is meant to replace No Child Left Behind. Today, the office of public instruction held an informational meeting at the heritage hall on the great falls college MSU campus to discuss the new act.

The meeting covered many topics, ranging from increasing proficiencies for reading, writing, and math,. Also, how to better prepare students for college and careers, and how to get these same successes for English as second language students. Many local school officials and teachers attended the meeting to ask questions and give their own feedback on the new act. The biggest question of the day, how would the schools get funding for these new goals.

The Office of Public Instruction is looking for more input and feedback on the new act, as it will be implemented next school year. If you would like to provide any input on the new act, you can send an email to ESSAinput@mt.gov.