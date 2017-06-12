Montanans stand up for national monuments

Monday in Fort Benton a group of Montanans came together to challenge Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He made formal recommendations to change 27 national monuments including the Upper Missouri River Breaks.



The group called "Hold Our Ground." Which has local business owners, farmers, and former Glacier County Attorney Larry Epstein. In a press release from Ted Brewer, of the Montana Wilderness Association, Zinke made the recommendation to shrink the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah. The group said the next place could be the Missouri River Breaks.

"Risk can vary from mild risks such as we remove part of the breaks and i say mild lightly because that is still a big risk in my opinion. All the way up to removing the National Monument status that there could lower the funding for the breaks," said Nicole Fugere, Owner Missouri River Outfitters.

She said that means there won't be as much federal funding for the area, and she said the state may have to take it over. The public has until July 10th to voice their concerns.