Benefis Breaks Ground on Emergency Department Expansion - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Benefis Breaks Ground on Emergency Department Expansion

Posted: Updated:

Benefis broke ground this morning on their new emergency department expansion. The cost of footing this new expansion might surprise you, and Benefis needs your help. This expansion’s bill is quite a hefty one and Benefis is looking for all the donations they can get. The cost? Roughly 13 million dollars. But why is the cost so much?

The emergency department is almost doubling in size in order to care for the amount of patients that the hospital sees on an annual basis.

“The facility we have now was designed for twenty thousand patients a year. We are seeing now well into the thirty thousand to thirty four thousand range a year. The rooms are very small so it is cramped.”

The new emergency department expansion is set to start right away and end in roughly 18 months during the fall of 2018.two million dollars is being donated by the Benefis health system foundation. However that is not enough. The hospital still needs your help to foot this bill.

This expansion is quite an extensive one. We were told that this expansion was needed badly because the facility could not keep up with the amount of patients it was seeing annually. Benefis is nearly doubling the size of its old emergency department from 18 rooms to 33, cutting wait times for patients. The rooms will also be larger allowing for more freedom for the nurses and doctors in the emergency department while they are working. 

 “We are catching a large population of patients with traumatic injuries, serious conditions that need an intensive care unit. By building this we are essentially the front door of a hospital for those types of patients.”

There will also be three new trauma rooms, 2 of them specifically outfitted for pediatric care. the expansion also includes two new sexual assault exam rooms, as well as an enclosed garage for the ambulances to protect incoming patients from the weather.

Now hospital officials have told us although this is a large expansion with intensive construction going on, the emergency department will still be operating at its normal limits.

 If you are interested in donating to help with their new expansion visit www.Benefisfoundation.org  to give online securely, or call the foundation at 406-455-5840.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Dennis Rodman says 'trying to open a door' in North Korea

    Dennis Rodman says 'trying to open a door' in North Korea

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:39:18 GMT
    North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman.
    North Korea is expecting another visit by former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman.

  • Official: Small blast at British base police HQ in Cyprus

    Official: Small blast at British base police HQ in Cyprus

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:38 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:38:30 GMT
    A British spokesman says an explosion at the police headquarters of a U.K. military base in Cyprus has slightly injured one policeman and caused minor structural damage.
    A British spokesman says an explosion at the police headquarters of a U.K. military base in Cyprus has slightly injured one policeman and caused minor structural damage.

  • Man arrested in connection with Saturday night's shooting

    Man arrested in connection with Saturday night's shooting

    Monday, June 12 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-06-13 01:52:29 GMT

    Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South. 

    Slade Thomas Gray Cook has been arrested in connection with the shooting on Saturday night. Cook turned himself into Great Falls Police. He now faces three felony charges. On Saturday night Great Falls Police responded to the 800 block of of 7th Avenue South. 

  • Suspected NKorea drone photographed US missile-defense site

    Suspected NKorea drone photographed US missile-defense site

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 3:38 AM EDT2017-06-13 07:38:31 GMT
    Seoul says suspected North Korean drone found near border last week took photos of US missile defense system in the South.
    Seoul says suspected North Korean drone found near border last week took photos of US missile defense system in the South.

  • Future plans of General Mills elevator

    Future plans of General Mills elevator

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:29 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:29:35 GMT
    A few weeks ago the town of belt lost a treasured landmark , the old General Mills elevator. Now with nothing but remnants left of the monument, we checked in to see what the future holds for the field the elevator once stood in. Ross Lane from the Burlington Northern Railway,  the company that owns the property the mill was on, says the plan right now is to do *nothing*.  The reasoning behind tearing the mill down back in may was due to safety concerns.  It was commo...
    A few weeks ago the town of belt lost a treasured landmark , the old General Mills elevator. Now with nothing but remnants left of the monument, we checked in to see what the future holds for the field the elevator once stood in. Ross Lane from the Burlington Northern Railway,  the company that owns the property the mill was on, says the plan right now is to do *nothing*.  The reasoning behind tearing the mill down back in may was due to safety concerns.  It was commo...

  • DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:32 GMT
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.