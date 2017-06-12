Benefis Breaks Ground on Emergency Department Expansion

Benefis broke ground this morning on their new emergency department expansion. The cost of footing this new expansion might surprise you, and Benefis needs your help. This expansion’s bill is quite a hefty one and Benefis is looking for all the donations they can get. The cost? Roughly 13 million dollars. But why is the cost so much?

The emergency department is almost doubling in size in order to care for the amount of patients that the hospital sees on an annual basis.

“The facility we have now was designed for twenty thousand patients a year. We are seeing now well into the thirty thousand to thirty four thousand range a year. The rooms are very small so it is cramped.”

The new emergency department expansion is set to start right away and end in roughly 18 months during the fall of 2018.two million dollars is being donated by the Benefis health system foundation. However that is not enough. The hospital still needs your help to foot this bill.

This expansion is quite an extensive one. We were told that this expansion was needed badly because the facility could not keep up with the amount of patients it was seeing annually. Benefis is nearly doubling the size of its old emergency department from 18 rooms to 33, cutting wait times for patients. The rooms will also be larger allowing for more freedom for the nurses and doctors in the emergency department while they are working.

“We are catching a large population of patients with traumatic injuries, serious conditions that need an intensive care unit. By building this we are essentially the front door of a hospital for those types of patients.”

There will also be three new trauma rooms, 2 of them specifically outfitted for pediatric care. the expansion also includes two new sexual assault exam rooms, as well as an enclosed garage for the ambulances to protect incoming patients from the weather.

Now hospital officials have told us although this is a large expansion with intensive construction going on, the emergency department will still be operating at its normal limits.

If you are interested in donating to help with their new expansion visit www.Benefisfoundation.org to give online securely, or call the foundation at 406-455-5840.